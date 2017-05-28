Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform “Black Hole Sun” in Tribute to Chris Cornell

Guns N’ Roses hit Slane Castle in Ireland, on May 27, for the next leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour, and paid tribute to recently departed Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. Axl, Slash, and co. joined the ranks of Ryan Adams, Ann Wilson, Norah Jones, and many artists who, in recent days, have played Soundgarden songs live in memorial. Guns N’ Roses took the opportunity to go over one of Soundgarden’s biggest hits (and a sly Cornell Halloween costume) “Black Hole Sun.” Moments before GNR launched into the tune, the band tweeted out a tribute to Cornell.

This one's for you Chris.

Black Hole Sun.

Live from Slane, Ireland.#GNRinSlane — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) May 27, 2017

Watch fan-shot video of the performance below.