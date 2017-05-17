Watch Gucci Mane and Zaytoven Perform an Intimate “Piano Bar” Show

Last night, Gucci Mane and his most stalwart producer Zaytoven joined forces to perform an intimate, “throwback piano bar”-style set as part of Red Bull Music Academy New York. Gucci rapped songs from throughout his career–from recent hits to “Bitch I Might Be” to “So Icy”–on a vintage mic while Zaytoven played piano, electric piano, and organ. Zaytoven mostly semi-improvised on top of recording beats, but for his 2009 tour de force “First Day Out,” they pulled the backing track completely out to create a unique effect. The performance was in part inspired by a Tiny Desk concert the duo did last year for NPR. Watch the live-streamed video of the performance below.