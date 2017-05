Exactly one year after being released from prison, Gucci Mane has released his new album Droptopwop in celebration. This is far from his first release post-incarceration, however, as he’s since given us Everybody Looking, Woptober, and The Return of East Atlanta Santa. It was produced by Metro Boomin, and features Offset, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Young Dolph.

Stream Droptopwop below.