Gucci Mane – “Hurt Feelings”

A few hours after revealing the upcoming release date for his new project Drop Top Wop, Gucci Mane dropped its first song “Hurt Feelings.” (It’s more bluntly titled “Hurt a Nigga Feelings” on the original track list Gucci posted). The song, which features mesmerizing production from Metro Boomin, also comes with a WorldStarHipHop video, where Gucci Mane and Metro Boomin head to the Magic City strip club. It’s NSFW and features a Rick Ross appearance. Watch below.