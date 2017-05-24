May 26 will be the one-year anniversary of Gucci Mane’s release from prison after serving time for firearm possession. It will also be the release of his new project DropTopWop, which he announced back in January. Gucci Mane revealed the release date and the track list on an Instagram post. DropTopWop will be his first project since December’s The Return of East Atlanta Santa, which is fairly quiet by his standards.

DropTopWop will be a southern affair with Young Dolph, 2 Chainz, Offset, and Rick Ross making appearances and Metro Boomin on production. Look at the track list below.