Well, well, well: Looks like the guys in Grizzly Bear followed SPIN’s advice. Following weeks of oblique teasers, and less than one day after the publication of our blog, “It Would Be Nice If Grizzly Bear Just Released Their New Song Already,” Gorilla vs. Bear is reporting that a new Grizzly Bear song is scheduled to be released tonight. (It’s already out in New Zealand, which passed midnight a few hours ago.) The new song is called “Three Rings,” and you can see the iTunes listing here. Their last record was 2012’s excellent Shields.

All congratulations can be sent to [email protected]