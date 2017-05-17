After unveiling their first single since 2012’s Shields a few weeks back, Brooklyn mainstays Grizzly Bear have announced a new album. Titled Painted Ruins, the record is scheduled to drop August 18, with a new single to be released this afternoon. The band also announced a new tour, their first since 2013. The 25-date fall tour will take the band across North America and Europe, with multiple shows at the new venue Brooklyn Steel, where LCD Soundsystem recently performed a five-day stretch of concerts. Check out the album art and full list of tour dates below.

Painted Ruins album art:

Grizzly Bear:

10/5 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

10/6 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/8 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/9 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/13 – Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenburg

10/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

11/1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/16 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/26 – Montréal, CA @ Metropolis

11/27 – Toronto, CA @ Massey Hall

11/28 – Park Township, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/3 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/7 – Vancouver, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/8 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern