Watch Green Day Play “Still Breathing” On James Corden

Green Day, when you think about it, are ideal candidates for James Corden’s Carpool Karakoke series. They have a stupid number of nostalgia-triggering hits, they’re all pretty funny, and all three of them can sing. That’s really all you need! Also, they are absolutely nottoo cool to do it. But when Green Day appeared on Corden’s Late Late Show last night, they simply bashed out their recent single “Still Breathing,” the very same song they played on Corden’s CBS colleague Stephen Colbert’s show earlier this year. Billie Joe Armstrong wore his guitar onstage, but I’m pretty sure he never even touched it, on some Craig Finn shit. Watch the performance below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.