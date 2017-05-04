Grandaddy Cancel North American Tour Following Bassist Kevin Garcia’s Death

Grandaddy have canceled their upcoming U.S. tour following the unexpected death of bassist Kevin Garcia on Tuesday following a stroke, as Pitchfork reports. The band was originally set for a short West Coast tour next week, beginning in Vancouver on May 7.

Grandaddy’s most recent record, Last Place, was just released in March, ending a 10-year hiatus. As of now, they’re still set to appear at a handful of European festivals this summer, including Primavera Sound. A GoFundMe campaign benefiting Garcia’s wife and children has so far raised more than $30,000.