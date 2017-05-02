Grandaddy Bassist Kevin Garcia Dead at 41

Grandaddy bassist Kevin Garcia has died from complications of a massive stroke, according to the band’s Facebook page. He was 41.

Garcia suffered the stroke on Monday, leaving him with what his doctor’s described as “catastrophic” brain injuries. He died Tuesday afternoon. From Grandaddy’s Facebook page:

We were all able to say goodbye to him and he was surrounded by his closest friends and family here in Modesto. Kevin started playing with Grandaddy when he was fifteen. He was an actual angel. He navigated life with a grace, a generosity and a kindness that was utterly unique. And contagious. He is loved so deeply by so many. Kevin was a proud father of two children, Jayden and Gavin. He is survived by his grandmother Joan, his parents Randy and Barbara (who let us practice at their house until 2001…and who are the best), his brothers Craig and Jeff and his wife Sondra.

The band also mentioned a GoFundMe page “to help with his family’s coming expenses,” which has so far raised over $6,400.

Garcia played on all of Grandaddy’s records, including Last Place, which was released in February of this year.