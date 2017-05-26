Danny Brown and Vince Staples will both open for Gorillaz on a handful of North American tour dates this summer and fall. The two, who are featured on the group’s recently released Humanz, will also be appearing at their Demon Dayz Festival in England in June. Below are the tour dates featuring just Staples, as well as Brown and Staples together; you can see the Gorillaz’s entire slate of 2017 shows here.

With Staples:

July 10 — Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

July 12 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

July 18 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Sept. 26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 05 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

With Staples and Brown:

July 17 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 20 — St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Sept. 22 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center