Danny Brown, Vince Staples to Open Select Gorillaz Summer Tour Dates
Danny Brown and Vince Staples will both open for Gorillaz on a handful of North American tour dates this summer and fall. The two, who are featured on the group’s recently released Humanz, will also be appearing at their Demon Dayz Festival in England in June. Below are the tour dates featuring just Staples, as well as Brown and Staples together; you can see the Gorillaz’s entire slate of 2017 shows here.
With Staples:
July 10 — Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre
July 12 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
July 18 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Sept. 26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 05 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
With Staples and Brown:
July 17 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 20 — St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
Sept. 22 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center