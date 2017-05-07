Watch Gorillaz Perform With Noel Gallagher and Jehnny Beth on Graham Norton

Gorillaz were the musical guests on Friday’s episode of the BBC’s Graham Norton Show. As usual, Damon Albarn brought along some guests of his own, with Noel Gallagher and Savages’ Jehnny Beth joining the band onstage to perform Humanz closing track “We Got The Power.” No word yet on what Liam Gallagher thinks of the performance, but you can watch his creepy brother and that guy from Blur give it their best below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.