Gorillaz Announce Demon Dayz Festival Lineup: Danny Brown, Vince Staples, De La Soul, and More

In addition their newly released, feature-stacked album Humanz, Gorillaz are hosting their own Demon Dayz Festival in Kent, England next month. They’ve just shared the lineup, and it features a number of the guests on Humanz, including Danny Brown, Vince Staples, Kilo Kish, De La Soul, Popcaan, and Kali Uchis. Additional acts include Iceland’s Fufanu, rapper Little Simz (who appears on the deluxe version of Humanz), and Gorillaz’s DJs GSS Sound System; Gorillaz themselves are, of course, the headliner.

Demon Dayz goes down at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, Kent on June 10. (There’s also reportedly a Chicago spinoff event, but we haven’t heard anything else about that one.) Here’s the lineup in video format, via Gorillaz’ Twitter: