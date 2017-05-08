The parade of Fyre Festival legal complaints continues with a new class action lawsuit (the sixth major suit brought against Fyre), which was filed by two festival attendees, Kenneth and Emily Reel, in a Florida court on Friday. The Reels are suing not only Fyre Media co-founders Billy McFarland and Ja Rule but also the festival’s promotions and marketing companies, 42West and Matte Projects, which the Reels’ suit claims “did nothing to ensure that what they were marketing….was or even could be true.”

The suit also claims that the Reels’ attempts to obtain a refund before the festival’s supposed start date were denied, leaving the two with “no choice but to attempt to attend.” In addition, the suit details a refund “application” emailed to ticket holders after the non-festival, which involved a “lengthy” questionnaire and did not allow users to track the progress of their request after submitting.

The Reels also allege that Fyre Media representatives have been “threaten[ing]” social media users who were critical of the festival with cease-and-desist letters that claimed their posts could “incite violence, rioting, or civil unrest.”

You can read the full lawsuit here.

[Pitchfork]