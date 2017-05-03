In retrospect, Fyre Festival was clearly too good to be true. The upstart festival, launched by would-be tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland and musician Ja Rule, promised headliners like Blink-182, Migos, and Major Lazer, spread over two weekends on a lush private island “once owned by Pablo Escobar” in the Bahamas’ Exumas district. Tickets ran to several thousand dollars, or as much as $250,000 for the deluxe packages.

The promised amenities were lavish—elegant villa-style housing, gourmet catering, beach yoga, bikini-clad models aboard rented jet skis and yachts. Perhaps wildest of all was the promised real-life treasure hunt, which was said to offer up to $1 million in “luxury jewelry and watches [and] cash,” plus a piece of oceanfront property for the winner. But we all know what really happened: A bunch of well-off young people really did buy tickets, and made it as far as the Exumas, where they found a Lord of the Flies-style “disaster tent city” with no villas, no bands, and no models.

Was it all a scam? What happened? Here, in one timeline, is our attempt to piece together a few key events in the run-up to Fyre’s fuck-up.

2015

McFarland meets Ja Rule. McFarland had previously founded Magnises, a “black card” subscription social club for millennials that’s been accused of failing to follow through on promises of perks like exclusive concert tickets and luxury vacations. Ja Rule became a Magnises spokesperson.

Late 2015/Early 2016

McFarland and Rule co-found a new venture called Fyre, which has two arms: An app for booking celebrity appearances, and an ultra-luxe festival to promote it. The pair picked the Bahamas as a location, McFarland told Rolling Stone, after piloting a small plane from New York and emergency-landing in the Exumas (a distance of more than 1,000 miles).

December 2016

Festival organizers invite a bevy of beautiful “influencers”—models, athletes, “DJ/producers”—with large Instagram followings to the Bahamas for a photo and video shoot.

The Fyre Festival social media blitz begins as models start posting photos of themselves in the Bahamas. On an appointed day, the ‘fluencers flood followers’ feeds with an “announcement” image: a Fyre-orange square. Many don’t disclose that they’re being paid to promote the festival, in possible violation of FTC regulations on influencer marketing.

Excited to announce #fyrefestival Join me there! @fyrefestival 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 www.fyrefestival.com A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Dec 12, 2016 at 2:06pm PST

Meanwhile, Fyre Media hosts its first-ever Bahamas event: A disaster relief benefit concert featuring Ja Rule.

Early 2017

Fyre Festival continues to promote itself on social media, teasing “limited” tickets even as it offered 25% discounts. Kendall Jenner offers her followers a promo code to attend a Fyre after party.

CREDIT: screenshot via Facebook

April 2

The first public signs of trouble appear as the Wall Street Journal reports some Fyre performers didn’t receive money promised in their contracts on time, and ticket holders are nervous about a lack of communication regarding their travel arrangements.

April 11

The website Exhuma Online publishes an little-heeded warning titled, “Fyre Festival: Scam or Legit?”, pointing out inconsistencies in festival marketing: The place depicted in a CGI rendering of “Fyre Cay” isn’t actually a private island; Pablo Escobar didn’t own an island in the Bahamas; and Major Lazer are booked at the Middlelands Festival in Texas during what’s supposed to be Fyre’s second weekend.

April 17

More signs of trouble surface as Page Six asks, “Are Fyre Festival organizers in over their heads?”

April 26

Vanity Fair runs a piece about Fyre’s Instagram-centric marketing strategy, calling it “a brand activation that plays at being a festival.” A number of acts are still TBA, but the magazine and the Bahamian tourism ministry both appear to believe the event will go off more or less as planned.

April 27

On the Thursday afternoon before Fyre is set to begin, headliner Blink-182 pulls out, saying they’re “not confident” in the festival’s production.

That evening, attendees begin arriving in the Exumas via chartered plane from Miami. Instead of the promised luxury villas and gourmet catering, they allegedly find an unfinished gravel lot, scattered disaster relief tents, a skeleton staff, and the infamous cheese sandwich. Images from the “festival” start to go viral online.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

Later that night, inbound flights are cancelled. Travel chaos ensues as many attendees decide to turn around, overwhelming the Exumas airport.

April 28

In the early A.M., Fyre reverses course, announcing that the festival is “postponed” and all attendees will have to go home.

Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed (con’t) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed (con’t) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017



Ja Rule issues an apology, writing that the festival “was NOT A SCAM” and “this is NOT MY FAULT.” He also deletes a number of earlier Instagram posts promoting the festival. The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism publishes a statement disowning Fyre.

More reports surface as Fyre staff and insiders leak information to the media: Employees and talent were reportedly warned not to leave Miami, and the company was said to be having “financial issues.”

April 29

McFarland goes into damage control mode, saying organizers were “a little naïve.” Fyre Festival will try again in 2018 at a U.S. beach location, he tells Billboard and the New York Times. In addition to full refunds, he promises everyone who bought 2017 tickets can attend free next year.

May 1

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos files a $100 million class-action lawsuit on behalf of attendees, claiming Fyre’s organizers flew guests into the Exumas even though they knew the festival grounds were uninhabitable and unsecured. Organizers asked attendees to upload money to festival wristbands for a “cashless event,” so some had no emergency cash for taxis, the lawyers write. In addition, “at least one attendee suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness after being locked inside a nearby building with other concert-goers waiting to be airlifted from the island.” The suit also includes a photo of the cheese sandwich.

Meanwhile, Fyre Festival sends a questionnaire to VIP ticket holders suggesting that, in lieu of refunds, they accept additional VIP passes to the yet-to-be-announced 2018 festival. TMZ reports that McFarland and Rule are banned from attempting another event in the Bahamas.

May 2

Someone apparently leaks the entire Fyre pitch deck presentation McFarland and his partners used to court investors. It’s packed full of Instagram models and words like “ideate.”

May 3

A second $100 million lawsuit accuses McFarland and Rule of breach of contract and fraud, saying they “tricked people into attending the event by paying more than 400 social media influencers and celebrities” to promote a festival that didn’t exist.

That’s most of it, so far. We’ll update this timeline with new developments as they happen.