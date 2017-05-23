Future – “Mask Off (Remix)” ft. Kendrick Lamar

This morning, Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club premiered a new remix of Future’s Top 40 hit “Mask Off” that features Kendrick Lamar. It adds a manifold, eccentric verse from Lamar, who “has the sauce, got the potion,” without doing much in the way of altering Metro Boomin’s production. Kendrick’s verse, however, is worth the price of admission. Kendrick, notably, invited Future onstage with him during Coachella to perform “Mask Off” back in April. Listen to the remix below.

