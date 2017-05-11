Frank Ocean has denied allegations in a libel lawsuit brought by his father, Calvin Cooksey, over a Tumblr essay about homophobia Ocean posted in June 2016. “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” Ocean wrote in the post, which is still live. This February, Cooksey filed suit, claiming Ocean defamed his character and sought to “ruin” him.

Yesterday, Ocean filed a response to the suit, saying his Tumblr post “speaks for itself” and that its statements are true. Ocean “lacks sufficient knowledge or information to determine the truth of the allegation … that Plaintiff is not a homophobic bigot,” the response reads at one point. “Defendant alleges the statements made are statements of opinion, and thus not the proper subjects of a libel claim.”

Ocean’s lawyer also argues that Cooksey waited too long to bring his suit, and that it should be barred by statute of limitations. Cooksey originally sought $14.5 million in damages. He also reportedly sued Ocean for $1 million in 2012. Read the full text of Ocean’s legal response at Pitchfork.