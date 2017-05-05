Frank Ocean Cancels Sasquatch! Performance, Replaced by LCD Soundsystem

Frank Ocean will no longer be playing Sasquatch! He was billed as the Friday (May 26) headliner and has now been replaced by LCD Soundsystem. Chance The Rapper and Twenty One Pilots will still headline the other two nights of the festival. Sasquatch! tweeted that Frank Ocean cancelled “due to production issues beyond his control.” Check out the revised poster below.

Update: @lcdsoundsystem headlines #Sasquatch2017 Day 1 replacing Frank Ocean who had to cancel due to production issues beyond his control pic.twitter.com/rfvybSfYTP — Sasquatch! Festival (@Sasquatch) May 5, 2017

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.