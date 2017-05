There aren’t too many artists who’d willingly shave off a Jay Z verse for a remix, but Frank Ocean is part of that pantheon. After debuting on his most recent blondedRADIO episode, Ocean’s solo version of “Biking” is now available on Spotify and Apple Music. A$AP Rocky’s “RAF,” which also debuted on that same episode, hasn’t yet been released on streaming services, but you can listen to Hov-less “Biking” below.