Flying Lotus – “North Star3″ & “You and Your Friends Are Dead”

In recent days Flying Lotus has posted a remix of the Twin Peaks theme and a new song that samples Queen on his SoundCloud profile, and he’s back with two more: “North Star3″ (uploaded today) and “You and Your Friends Are Dead” (uploaded last night). Both tracks credit Brendon Small and Thundercat as collaborators, a combination evidently designated “THUNDERDETH LOTUS.”

The songs are prefixed with You’re Dead!, the title of FlyLo’s 2014 album, so perhaps they’re album leftovers. “North Star3″ splits the difference between smooth jazz and metal, while “Dead” cranks some of those same influences up to speed-metal pace. Listen below.



[Pitchfork]