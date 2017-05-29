Watch Fleet Foxes Perform Live at the Sydney Opera House

Ahead of the June 16 release of their third album Crack-Up, Fleet Foxes performed four shows at the Sydney Opera House, the last of which took place earlier today. The final concert was streamed live on Facebook and is available to watch below. The band’s tour will continue this summer, with shows scheduled throughout Europe and the U.S. Fleet Foxes have also released two singles from Crack-Up, “Third of May / Ōdaigahara” and “Fool’s Errand.” Watch the full Sydney concert, which begins at about the 19-minute mark, below.

[Pitchfork]