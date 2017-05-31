Are You Fleet Foxes’ New Touring String Player and Backing Vocalist?

Fleet Foxes are releasing Crack-Up, their first album since 2012, in a couple of weeks, and Robin Pecknold, the band’s frontman, is now seeking a new touring string player and backing vocalist. “If you play a string instrument (violin / viola / cello) and sing great and want something to occasionally do for two years hmu,” the Instagram post reads.

If you meet those criteria, please slide into Pecknold’s DMs. Crack-Up is out June 16. View the Instagram post below.