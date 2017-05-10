Here’s Father John Misty’s Song About James Comey Getting Fired

I know you were all waiting on Father John Misty’s scathing, sardonic take on Donald Trump’s sudden firing of FBI director James Comey yesterday, so don’t fear: it’s here. Though Misty didn’t answer the question of whether Trump firing the man who was leading the investigation of him was a bigger deal than Watergate, he did take stock of the event as a kind of narrative faux-folk ballad while… eating a slice of pizza. We may never know whether Tillman was eating the pizza as a bit of performance art referencing his alleged ties to the Pizzagate conspiracy, but here’s hoping he was just hungry.

Watch Father John Misty improvise his Comey ballad below, complete with references to Hillary’s emails and John Podesta’s risotto recipe, below.