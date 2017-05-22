Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G. – “Party on the West Coast (the Matoma Tropical Remix)” ft. Snoop Dogg

Back in 2014, Norwegian DJ Matoma managed to get New Edition’s Ralph Tresvant and 1 percenter terrorist Ja Rule on a single called “Old Thing Back“—a tropical remix that pilfers the Notorious B.I.G.‘s “One More Chance.” The track had all the artificial warmth of a plastic palm tree, a refashioning made even more awkward because Matoma thought it would be dope to use one of Biggie’s crudest verses (sample lyric: “Pussy crusher, black nasty motherfucker”).

Matoma is regretfully at it again with another tropical redux, this time for Snoop Dogg-featuring “Party on the West Coast,” which appears as “When We Party” on Faith Evans and Biggie’s The King & I. Some will call this release a fun innovation. Others will consider it an act of violence. Nonetheless, you can listen below.

