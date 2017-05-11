Faith Evans & the Notorious B.I.G. – “Take Me There” (ft. Styles P & Sheek Louch)

Faith Evans has unveiled “Take Me There,” another track from her upcoming album The King & I, which features “duets” created from unreleased recordings by Evans’ late husband the Notorious B.I.G. We’ve already heard “Ten Wife Commandments,” Evans’ take on Biggie’s “Ten Crack Commandments,” and two other songs from the album, which is out May 19.

“Take Me There” features additional versus from Styles P and Sheek Louch of the Lox, with Evans singing the chorus. The lyric video features vintage footage of Biggie and Evans goofing around in the studio. It may never get less weird to hear the Notorious B.I.G. rapping on a song alongside people talking about Snapchat and voting for Hillary Clinton, but check it out below.