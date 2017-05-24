EMA – “Breathalyzer”

The next song from EMA’s upcoming album Exile in the Outer Ring is “Breathalyzer,” a six-minute horror story possessed by ominous witch house synths. The video, directed by Alicia Gordon, follows two characters on a nighttime journey to obtain a mind-altering fluorescent substance consumed under the fingernails. According to EMA, the video resembles the scene evoked by the song alone:

The story in “Breathalyzer” is about kids getting fucked up in the back of a midlevel sedan and driving through suburban landscapes. I especially wanted to present a non-moralizing view of a woman deciding to take drugs. In most media representations, if a woman decides to take a substance she usually loses control and something bad happens. She is punished for her choices. I wanted to acknowledge that possibility of danger, but in the end she is her own judge as she confronts herself in the mirror while tripping heavily.

“Breathalyzer” follows first single “Aryan Nation,” and the full album is out August 25. Watch below.