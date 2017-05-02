Ed Sheeran’s Face Is Now Officially Fine Art

Congratulations to Ed Sheeran, whose face is now officially fine art. Take it from London’s prestigious National Portrait Gallery, which beginning tomorrow will display a 4×4 portrait of Sheeran’s face, as painted by the artist Colin Davidson. The painting took place in 2015, after Davidson met Sheeran’s father, and told him, in my imagination, “Hey, let me paint your son, and put it in a big gallery.”

“When painting a portrait I am looking for the moment when the person is almost unaware of me being there and I feel I got it with Ed,” Davidson actually said, according to the Evening Standard. “I deliberately didn’t want Ed to perform and that was odd for him. There is a youthful aspect to the portrait but also something experienced beyond his years.”

See the painting below, and at the artist’s website. Read our review of Sheeran’s new record, divide.