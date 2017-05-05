dvsn – “Think About Me”

dvsn—the OVO-affiliated duo who released one of the best R&B albums of last year—promised last month that “text your ex” music is on the way. Whether “Think About Me” will actually make you do that is up in the air, but it’s in fact the first piece of new music to arrive from the act this year. The sinuous slow burner is quickly marks itself as a boo-loving playlist essential, and it’s personally my favorite release in a night that included new Grizzly Bear and LCD Soundsystem. Listen below.