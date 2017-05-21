Drake tied with The Chainsmokers for the most nominations at the Billboard Music Awards this year, clocking in with 22 nominations including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist. So far tonight, he’s won in the top rap, streaming, and Top 100 and 200 categories. Drake took over a stage in the middle of the Bellagio light show tonight to perform “Gyalchester” from his March playlist release More Life (every song from the release charted on the Billboard 200).

Watch the performance below.