Budding TV impresario Donald Glover and his brother, Atlanta writer Stephen Glover, will co-create an animated series based on Marvel’s Deadpool comics for FX’s FXX channel, Variety reports. The as-yet-untitled show is expected to debut in 2018, with 10 episodes already on order.

The Glover brothers will work as the series’ showrunners, executive producers, and writers. Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory will executive produce for Marvel. No cast announcements are public, so we don’t yet know if the stars of last year’s successful Deadpool film will lend voice talents.

The Deadpool show is Donald Glover’s first new project with FX to be announced since he signed an exclusive deal with the network following the breakout success of Atlanta, which he created and starred in. (That show’s second season is delayed to 2018.) Glover will also act in two highly anticipated upcoming films: this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and a 2018 Star Wars spinoff about the life of Han Solo, where he’ll play Lando Calrissian.