Video: DNCE – “Kissing Strangers” ft. Nicki Minaj

To ring in the weekend, DNCE have finally released the video for their Nicki Minaj-featuring single “Kissing Strangers.” The scenes follow Joe Jonas as he enjoys a young people’s party. Nicki Minaj eventually shows up in a cowgirl-themed getup, though you’d have to stretch your imagination a bit to believe Nicki Minaj would actually show up at a shindig where they’re playing spin the bottle. The video climaxes with Nicki teasing Joe with a kiss. She stops just short of touching lips, because Joe, despite his efforts, is still a boy. Watch below.