Billboard has announced that DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One,” which features Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Justin Bieber, and Lil Wayne, debuted as the No. 1 song in the country. While Quavo, Weezy, and Bieber have been here before, this is Chance and DJ Khaled’s first No. 1 appearance.

Although DJ Khaled’s Snapchat notoriety has made him a household name, his previous highest charting hit was 2011’s “I’m on One,” which also featured Lil Wayne along with Drake and Rick Ross. That single peaked at No. 10. This is Chance the Rapper’s first time cracking the Top 40—previously, “No Problems” from Coloring Book went to No. 43.

The perpetually joyful first timers have already posted celebratory tweets. Read them and listen to Khaled’s first No. 1 below.