Listen to “Bankroll,” Diplo’s New Single Featuring Justin Bieber, Young Thug, and Rich the Kid
With DJ Khaled’s Justin Bieber-powered “I’m the One” sitting plumply atop the Billboard Hot 100, Diplo has released his own new posse cut featuring the tiny little Canadian. “Bankroll” also features rappers Young Thug and Rich the Kid, and has been teased for nearly a year now before seeing its release today. All of this, by the way, is probably more notable than the result of the track itself. Listen below: