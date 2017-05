The Detroit rap queen Dej Loaf became a star on the strength of her Sell Sole and All Jokes Aside mixtapes, but she still has yet to release a proper debut album. She’s been fairly quiet lately, but now’s she’s back with “Birdcall 1.5,” a sequel to her 2014 Sell Sole track “Bird Call.” It blends her shit-talking and softer sides nicely, and you can hear it below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.