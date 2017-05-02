Watch Deftones’ Chino Moreno Break His Foot Mid-Song and Keep Singing

At this weekend’s Groezrock Festival in Belgium, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno accidentally stepped off the stage while performing the White Pony standout “Elite,” breaking his foot in the process. As you can see in the video below, he impressively kept singing after the fall, and NME reports he finished the set. The injury, however, did force the group to cancel last night’s concert in Cologne, Germany, but the band plans on playing its remaining European tour dates, including shows this week in Paris and London. Watch the video and read the band’s statement on Sunday’s cancellation below

[Pitchfork]