In a new interview with for The Sydney Morning Herald dealing with the upcoming comeback season of his groundbreaking TV series Twin Peaks, David Lynch casually dropped a bombshell: 2006’s polarizing Inland Empire, he claims, will probably remain his last ever feature film forever.

Here’s what Lynch said about the subject in the interview, as the Herald puts it:

Inland Empire, [Lynch’s] 2006 release about an actress auditioning for a comeback role, contained many of the established motifs of his work, such as surreal visuals and dopplegangers. But it is, he says, likely to be his last [film]. “Things changed a lot,” Lynch says. “So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films and the things that were doing well at the box office weren’t the things that I would want to do.” He is uncertain at first, but then appears to make up his mind: he has indeed made his last feature film. That’s a yes? “Yes it is,” he says.

Let’s hope that it was indeed “uncertain.” It seems that the medium and economics of film is the problem for Lynch, specifically; he doesn’t comment on TV, and the possibility of future television work after Twin Peaks premieres toward the end of this month, in the piece.

While the normally cagey Lynch was happy to drop this disheartening information, he would not open up any further about Twin Peaks’ third season. Someone who has seen the series was willing to comment, however, albeit in the form of a problematic metaphor:

So the last word, perhaps, should go to someone who has seen the new Twin Peaks, David Nevins, the chief executive of the cable channel Showtime, which commissioned the revival. It is, Nevins says, a “pure, heroin version of David Lynch.”The description makes Lynch smile. “I don’t know why he says that, but I will answer that by saying, well, that’s OK because heroin is a very popular drug these days.”

Take this puzzling exchange for what it’s worth. The third season of Twin Peaks premieres May 21 on Showtime. [Pitchfork]