Listen to the New Song Danny Brown Made for Silicon Valley

One of the perks of being a popular HBO show is that artists are willing to record new music for you. Girls and Game of Thrones got that musical prestige treatment, and now Silicon Valley will, too. Danny Brown has recorded a buoyant new track “Kool Aid” for the fourth season of the show–the song will appear on the show on May 14.

Listen to “Kool Aid” below. The Silicon Valley Season 4 soundtrack drops on June 23 via Mass Appeal Records.