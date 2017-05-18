Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels, and Big Boi Make Bank Heist Music on “Chase Me”

From the soundtrack to the upcoming Ansel Elgort action film Baby Driver, here’s “Chase Me,” a posse cut of sorts featuring Run the Jewels plus Killer Mike’s old buddy Big Boi of OutKast, plus Danger Mouse behind the boards. The tasteful record-collector funky noir that Danger Mouse is generally known for is a far cry from the apocalyptic bass bombs that El-P usually supplies for RTJ, but here he sort of splits the difference between the two sounds, crafting a dense headbanging track from dusty drums and guitars instead of screeches and sirens. Hearing Mike brag about getting “bum head to Bad Brains” is worth the price of admission alone. Hear it below via Stereogum.