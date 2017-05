BREAKING: Daft Punk are not actually robots. Thomas Bangalter, one half of the legendary electronic duo, made a rare unmasked appearance with his wife, French actress Élodie Bouchez, at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival yesterday. See below. (He’s the white guy who isn’t Adrien Brody.)

EXCLUSIF : Thomas Bangalter, un des deux membres des #DaftPunk à la cérémonie d'ouverture du Festival de Cannes #Cannes70 #FestivalDeCannes pic.twitter.com/URRFECWloj — Whim.fr Tech News (@whimtechnews) May 17, 2017

