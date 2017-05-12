New Music \

Cornelius Returns With First Album in 11 Years, Shares New Song

42bb23c1-1494600691

Japanese producer Cornelius, aka Keigo Oyamada, is back with Mellow Waves, his first new album since 2006’s Sensuous. He’s also shared a new song, “あなたがいるなら (If You’re Here).” Mellow Waves drops June 28 in Japan and July 21 throughout the rest of the world. Hear the new single below, and check out Mellow Waves’ album art and tracklist below.

MellowWaves_cover_1st

Mellow Waves:
1. If You’re Here
2. Sometime/Someplace
3. Dear Future Person
4. Surfing on Mind Wave pt 2
5. In a Dream
6. Helix/Spiral
7. Mellow Yellow Feel
8. The Spell of a Vanishing Loneliness
9. The Rain Song
10. Crépuscule

Rob Arcand
Tags: Cornelius, Keigo Oyamada