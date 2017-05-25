News \

Chromatics’ Johnny Jewel Scoring New James Franco Movie

18443107_285209388595856_6541960362676191232_n-1495748000-640x335-1495748790
CREDIT: Rene & Radka

ChromaticsJohnny Jewel is no stranger to film scores, and his management company Echo Park Records has just announced that his next score is for Bruce Thierry Cheung’s new film Please Don’t Come Back From the Moon, whose cast includes James Franco, Rashida Jones, and Jeffrey Wahlberg. The movie is based on the 2005 novel of the same name. It’ll premiere next month at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.

