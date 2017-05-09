Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, Star of MTV’s Rob & Big, Dies at 45

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, who partnered with professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek on the popular MTV show Rob & Big has died. He was 45.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boykin died on Tuesday (May 9) morning. His cause of death has not been announced. Boykin played Dyrdek’s lovable best friend and bodyguard on the reality TV show, which ran from 2006–2008. He also appeared on Dyrdek’s other shows Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness.

Boykin is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Isis.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.