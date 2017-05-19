Chris Cornell’s Family Disputes Suicide Ruling

This morning, a lawyer representing the family of Chris Cornell released a statement expressing doubt that the former Soundgarden frontman intentionally killed himself, as a Wayne County medical examiner ruled yesterday. “The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions,” the statement said, according to Pitchfork. “Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris—or if any substances contributed to his demise.”

Cornell was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after police found him on the floor of his hotel room’s bathroom “with a band around his neck.” He was 52.

The lawyer, Kirk Pasich, said the singer had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan. “Some medical literature indicates that Ativan can cause paranoid or suicidal thoughts, slurred speech and impaired judgment,” the statement read.

In a separate statement, Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell, also said the medication may have played a role in his death. “When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different,” she wrote. “When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him. What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life.”

Read her full statement below.