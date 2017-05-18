Rare Chris Cornell Music From Cameron Crowe’s 1992 Film Singles Out Tomorrow

Chris Cornell’s tragic death corresponds, strangely, with the previously-scheduled reissue of some his most rare and important music. A deluxe reissue of the influential soundtrack for director Cameron Crowe’s 1992 grunge-inspired drama and musical variety show Singles is due out tomorrow, and it includes two Cornell songs–his own “Seasons” and Soundgarden’s “Birth Ritual”–as well a rare EP of music he wrote for potential inclusion to the film. The EP is titled Poncier, after the film’s lead character Cliff Poncier (played by Matt Dillon), and most notably, includes an early solo version of “Spoonman,” which would, of course, later be included on Soundgarden’s 1994 album Superunknown and become one of their biggest hits.

In a recent interview, Cornell called Singles and its soundtrack, “kind of a key factor in what was referred to as the Seattle scene and the Seattle movement.” Cornell was integral to the film as an advisor and muse, as well as a contributing artist. As Cameron Crowe recalled in a new interview about the film and its soundtrack, Cornell also pointed Crowe towards some of the music he used in the film (specifically, introducing him to the Smashing Pumpkins), and was on the short list to play the role of Poncier. Crowe remembered:

Chris Cornell was another guy who was close to us when we were making the record, and still is a good friend. I really loved Soundgarden; they were my favorite band. I originally thought Chris could play the lead, but then I think that turned into too big of a commitment for everybody and so he became the guy he is in the movie, but in the course of making the movie he was close to all of us. He was always around.

“The guy he is in the movie,” ultimately, is just a cameo role, as himself: He comes out to enjoy the wattage of a new car stereo Poncier has installed for his girlfriend, before it malfunctions and destroys the car. Then he performs “Birth Ritual” with Soundgarden. Watch the clip below.