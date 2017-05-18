After Chris Cornell’s unexpected death last night following a show in Detroit, a couple of festivals scheduled for this weekend are scrambling after Soundgarden can obviously no longer play their events. Pointfest in St. Louis has been cancelled entirely—the band was scheduled to play there on Saturday. Rock on the Range, where the band was supposed to play on Friday, are currently figuring out what to do. In an Instagram post, the Ohio festival said they will “celebrate and honor him all weekend,” and issued the following statement:

As we mourn Chris Cornell’s sudden passing, additional details surrounding Rock on the Range performances will be shared when they become available. We appreciate the patience and understanding of the music community during this difficult time and we will have more to share in the near future.

TMZ reports that Cornell made reference to their upcoming Columbus, Ohio set at Rock on the Range during last night’s show: “I feel a little bit sorry for the next fucking place we play,” he said on stage about the crowd’s energy. Police are investigating Cornell’s death as a possible suicide.

Update: A local medical examiner has ruled Cornell’s death a suicide. All six remaining dates of Soundgarden’s tour have been canceled. The Fillmore Auditorium in Denver payed homage to the late musician on their marquee.

A version of this post originally ran on Stereogum.