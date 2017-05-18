News \

Jimmy Page, Elton John, Q-Tip and Other Musicians React to Chris Cornell’s Death

Chris Cornell, iconic frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died unexpectedly at age 52 Wednesday night. As news spread, scores of musicians took to social media to pay tribute. Here are a few remembrances, from friends and admirers including Perry Farrell, Chuck D, Nile Rodgers, Laura Jane Grace, St. Vincent, and more.

Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction:

Nile Rodgers:

Smashing Pumpkins’ Jimmy Chamberlin:

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry:

Questlove:

Jason Isbell:

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!:

Hayley Williams of Paramore:

Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman:

A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip:

Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman:

Butch Walker of SouthGang:

Israel Houghton of Israel & New Breed:

Best Coast:

Wavves:

Pete Yorn:

Ted Leo:

