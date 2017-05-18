News \
Jimmy Page, Elton John, Q-Tip and Other Musicians React to Chris Cornell’s Death
Chris Cornell, iconic frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died unexpectedly at age 52 Wednesday night. As news spread, scores of musicians took to social media to pay tribute. Here are a few remembrances, from friends and admirers including Perry Farrell, Chuck D, Nile Rodgers, Laura Jane Grace, St. Vincent, and more.
Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017
Rest …Peace pic.twitter.com/YcN7QECCo0
— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 18, 2017
RIP Chris Cornell
Incredibly Talented
Incredibly Young
Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz
— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017
Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction:
A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun.
— Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) May 18, 2017
SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP
— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017
Nile Rodgers:
A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1
— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017
Smashing Pumpkins’ Jimmy Chamberlin:
So sad about @chriscornell passing. Truly one of the greatest singers of our generation and a kind soul. Thoughts go out to loved ones.
— Jimmy Chamberlin (@jccomplex) May 18, 2017
Aerosmith’s Joe Perry:
Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH
— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017
Questlove:
Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing “Outshined” yesterday. Such a loss.
— St. Vincent (@st_vincent) May 18, 2017
Jason Isbell:
Chris Cornell? Doesn’t even seem possible. What an incredible talent. Me and teenage me are both heartbroken.
— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 18, 2017
Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!:
It’s okay if you don’t believe me but I was writing about Chris Cornell in my journal this morning and my guitar strummed a chord on its own
— Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) May 18, 2017
Hayley Williams of Paramore:
just shocked to read this. rest in peace and sing with the angels. https://t.co/prElsxjPBg
— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) May 18, 2017
Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman:
A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip:
Chris Cornell rip🙏🏾 https://t.co/oxvHXJbYiV
— QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) May 18, 2017
Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman:
Chris Cornell’s death is so shocking & tragic. Soundgarden, his voice, the songs he wrote, a huge influence on my life. Total disbelief.
— Joe Trohman (@trohman) May 18, 2017
Butch Walker of SouthGang:
Chris Cornell. One of the greatest voices in rock n roll history. Helped inspire me to evolve and change musically. I’m so sad. RIP BUDDY..
— Butch Walker (@butchwalker) May 18, 2017
Israel Houghton of Israel & New Breed:
If I write a song & put it out it’s not mine anymore, it takes on a life of its own, & when you listen it becomes yours. RIP #ChrisCornell
— Israel Houghton (@ihoughton) May 18, 2017
RIP. So young. So sad 😞 pic.twitter.com/61JjmdVFDC
— Best Coast (@BestCoast) May 18, 2017
i hope theres a #realrockerheaven pic.twitter.com/RGOoGSE9iW
— WAVVES (@WAVVES) May 18, 2017
Pete Yorn:
Gutted over chris cornell. What a voice. Solid family man. So sad. Wtf
— Pete Yorn (@peteyorn) May 18, 2017
Good god. I am so so sad to hear about Chris Cornell’s death.
— Ted Leo (@tedleo) May 18, 2017
I loved his music. I only met him once, but he was very nice.
— Ted Leo (@tedleo) May 18, 2017
It was in Bern, Switzerland with @aimeemann. He was quiet, complimentary, & when he played, his voice was everything you’d hoped it would be
— Ted Leo (@tedleo) May 18, 2017
