Chris Cornell, iconic frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died unexpectedly at age 52 Wednesday night. As news spread, scores of musicians took to social media to pay tribute. Here are a few remembrances, from friends and admirers including Perry Farrell, Chuck D, Nile Rodgers, Laura Jane Grace, St. Vincent, and more.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction:

A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun. — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Nile Rodgers:

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

Smashing Pumpkins’ Jimmy Chamberlin:

So sad about @chriscornell passing. Truly one of the greatest singers of our generation and a kind soul. Thoughts go out to loved ones. — Jimmy Chamberlin (@jccomplex) May 18, 2017

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry:

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

Questlove:

AudiHole Son. Damn Chris. Rest In Power. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on May 18, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing “Outshined” yesterday. Such a loss. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) May 18, 2017

Jason Isbell:

Chris Cornell? Doesn’t even seem possible. What an incredible talent. Me and teenage me are both heartbroken. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 18, 2017

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!:

It’s okay if you don’t believe me but I was writing about Chris Cornell in my journal this morning and my guitar strummed a chord on its own — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) May 18, 2017

Hayley Williams of Paramore:

just shocked to read this. rest in peace and sing with the angels. https://t.co/prElsxjPBg — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) May 18, 2017

Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman:

This picture of Chris was taken side stage Sunday night. At this point I had seen soundgarden probably 20 times and he had never sounded so good. This man was a unicorn to me. Words can not describe how confused I am over this. My heart goes out to his beautiful family and the band. RIP 💔 A post shared by Benjamin Weinman (@benweinman) on May 18, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip:

Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman:

Chris Cornell’s death is so shocking & tragic. Soundgarden, his voice, the songs he wrote, a huge influence on my life. Total disbelief. — Joe Trohman (@trohman) May 18, 2017

Butch Walker of SouthGang:

Chris Cornell. One of the greatest voices in rock n roll history. Helped inspire me to evolve and change musically. I’m so sad. RIP BUDDY.. — Butch Walker (@butchwalker) May 18, 2017

Israel Houghton of Israel & New Breed:

If I write a song & put it out it’s not mine anymore, it takes on a life of its own, & when you listen it becomes yours. RIP #ChrisCornell — Israel Houghton (@ihoughton) May 18, 2017

Best Coast:

RIP. So young. So sad 😞 pic.twitter.com/61JjmdVFDC — Best Coast (@BestCoast) May 18, 2017

Wavves:

Pete Yorn:

Gutted over chris cornell. What a voice. Solid family man. So sad. Wtf — Pete Yorn (@peteyorn) May 18, 2017

Ted Leo:

Good god. I am so so sad to hear about Chris Cornell’s death. — Ted Leo (@tedleo) May 18, 2017

I loved his music. I only met him once, but he was very nice. — Ted Leo (@tedleo) May 18, 2017

It was in Bern, Switzerland with @aimeemann. He was quiet, complimentary, & when he played, his voice was everything you’d hoped it would be — Ted Leo (@tedleo) May 18, 2017

SPIN will update this post as additional tributes appear.