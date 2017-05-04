New Music \

!!! – “Dancing Is The Best Revenge”

Times may be tough for the millions of Americans currently reliant on the Affordable Care Act, but at least !!! have a new single! The dance-punk veterans behind sleeper-hits “Hello? Is This Thing On?” and “Pardon My Freedom” last month announced their new album Shake The Shudder with a new single and video but today, the band is back with “Dancing Is The Best Revenge.” The track is an earnest look back at dance-punk’s heyday with crisp synths and a meaty bassline as big as all the best moments from the band.

Shake The Shudder is out May 19 via Warp. Check out the single and its accompanying video below.

Rob Arcand
