Times may be tough for the millions of Americans currently reliant on the Affordable Care Act, but at least !!! have a new single! The dance-punk veterans behind sleeper-hits “Hello? Is This Thing On?” and “Pardon My Freedom” last month announced their new album Shake The Shudder with a new single and video but today, the band is back with “Dancing Is The Best Revenge.” The track is an earnest look back at dance-punk’s heyday with crisp synths and a meaty bassline as big as all the best moments from the band.

Shake The Shudder is out May 19 via Warp. Check out the single and its accompanying video below.