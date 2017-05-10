Childish Gambino’s most recent album Awaken, My Love! was released last December, and now the album will be out on vinyl on May 19th with a virtual reality component. Pitchfork writes that the package includes a “free VR headset and accompanying app, along with ‘instructions to access exclusive virtual reality live performances from the PHAROS Experience.'”

This is the latest addition to Childish Gambino’s work with virtual reality. He played special concerts last summer in Joshua Tree to debut the album—that “PHAROS Experience”—which is the basis for the vinyl’s VR component. There will be a screening party on May 17th in London; ballot-entry tickets are available at House of Vans.

Check out the set below.