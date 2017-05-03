Chief Keef Hit With Arrest Warrant In Miami

Chief Keef is a wanted man in Miami. After his arrest in Miami Beach earlier this month on DUI and marijuana possession charges, TMZ reports that the “I Don’t Like” rapper failed to show up to his arraignment on Tuesday (May 2), causing a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest. Despite his legal woes, Keef has since reconciled with his FilmOn TV label following a suspension over management issues in 2015. FOTV Media/Hologram USA CEO, Alki David, tells Billboard in a statement about Keef’s warrant, “Keef’s crack legal team will work this out. In the meantime Hologram USA is prepared to beam him in wherever he needs to go. Boldly, like no man has gone before.”

This post will be updated as more details become available.

