Cher Mourns Gregg Allman: “Words Are Impossible”

Cher has shared a simple but emotional message in remembrance of Gregg Allman, whom she was married to briefly in the ’70s.

The singer, who is rarely at a loss for words on social media, paid tribute to the rock ‘n’ blues pioneer and Allman Brothers Band co-founder with one sentence, followed by a personal photo, on Twitter.

“IVE TRIED… WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI,” she wrote, signing her note, “FOREVER, CHOOCH.”

Cher and Allman were married from 1975 to 1979. Together, they have a son, Elijah, who was born in 1976.

The two collaborated on an album, Two the Hard Way, which was released under the name “Allman and Woman” in 1977 by Warner Bros.

Allman died at his home in Savannah, Ga., at the age of 69. He had been diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010.”

Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times,” a statement on Allman’s official website said.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.